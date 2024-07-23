VID impounds Zupco bus

News / National

by Staff reporter

The dispute between the Zimbabwe Passengers Company (Zupco) and the Vehicles Inspectorate Department (VID) continues to disrupt public transport.VID officers recently impounded a Zupco bus in Gwanda, Matabeleland South, which was transporting war veterans.The bus, which had advertisements for the upcoming Southern African Development Community (Sadc) Heads of State Summit, was seized due to lacking number plates and necessary documents.This issue is compounded by Zupco's ongoing financial troubles, including corruption and mismanagement allegations. Workers have faced delays in payments, though they recently received partial salaries. Zupco has struggled with fuel shortages, impacting service to rural areas.The company has hired a new CEO, Chigona, to address these issues, with Linda Samunderu overseeing operations. Mutapa Investments, Zupco's major shareholder, is involved in efforts to revive the company.