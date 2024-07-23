Caps United's strikers in the spotlight

News / National

by Staff reporter

Caps United's season has been rocky, winning only one of their last eight matches, putting them at risk of relegation. Today's game against Bikita Minerals at Sakubva Stadium is crucial for their survival, as they currently sit just two points above the relegation zone. Caps United's earlier loss to Bikita Minerals at Rufaro Stadium adds to the pressure, and with Bikita's former coach Saul Chaminuka now at GreenFuels, Caps will face a changed opposition.Caps United's struggles have been evident, as they've failed to capitalize on chances and have been inconsistent in their performances. Despite making some strong signings at the beginning of the season, the team is currently 16 points behind leaders FC Platinum. Their coach, Lloyd Chitembwe, has urged his players to keep working hard and improve their finishing.Elsewhere in the league, Ngezi Platinum Stars are looking to bounce back from a recent draw and secure full points against ZPC Kariba. The title race is tight with FC Platinum leading, but challengers like Simba Bhora, Manica Diamonds, and Highlanders are all within striking distance. The Simba Bhora versus Highlanders match is expected to be a key fixture, with both teams fighting for top positions.FixturesToday: Bikita Minerals v Caps United (Sakubva), Simba Bhora v Highlanders (Wadzanayi), Ngezi Platinum v ZPC Kariba (Baobab), Bulawayo Chiefs v Hwange (Luveve), Herentals v Arenel Movers (Rufaro), Tel One v GreenFuel (Bata)