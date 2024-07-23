Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Caps United's strikers in the spotlight

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Caps United's season has been rocky, winning only one of their last eight matches, putting them at risk of relegation. Today's game against Bikita Minerals at Sakubva Stadium is crucial for their survival, as they currently sit just two points above the relegation zone. Caps United's earlier loss to Bikita Minerals at Rufaro Stadium adds to the pressure, and with Bikita's former coach Saul Chaminuka now at GreenFuels, Caps will face a changed opposition.

Caps United's struggles have been evident, as they've failed to capitalize on chances and have been inconsistent in their performances. Despite making some strong signings at the beginning of the season, the team is currently 16 points behind leaders FC Platinum. Their coach, Lloyd Chitembwe, has urged his players to keep working hard and improve their finishing.

Elsewhere in the league, Ngezi Platinum Stars are looking to bounce back from a recent draw and secure full points against ZPC Kariba. The title race is tight with FC Platinum leading, but challengers like Simba Bhora, Manica Diamonds, and Highlanders are all within striking distance. The Simba Bhora versus Highlanders match is expected to be a key fixture, with both teams fighting for top positions.

Fixtures

Today: Bikita Minerals v Caps United (Sakubva), Simba Bhora v Highlanders (Wadzanayi), Ngezi Platinum v ZPC Kariba (Baobab), Bulawayo Chiefs v Hwange (Luveve), Herentals v Arenel Movers (Rufaro), Tel One v GreenFuel (Bata)



Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Woman kills husband over salary

51 mins ago | 105 Views

Bright Matonga arrested again

52 mins ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa orders reopening of White City bomb probe

1 hr ago | 212 Views

Zanu-PF youth league slams Mutsvangwa

1 hr ago | 222 Views

3rd Canada-Africa Business Conference to take place from October 15-16 in Harare, Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 0 Views

Obert Masaraure fired from his teaching job

1 hr ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe police launch manhunt for US$300,000 suspected fraudster

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zimbabwe Heroes Day, Defence Forces Day prep in high gear

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Man abandons pregnant wife who got paralysed on way to meet him

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Former Matopo students donate uniforms to the fire victims

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Man jumps off car over US$30,000 botched gold deal

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Dynamos forced to pay Gwekwerere US$27,000

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Khama Billiat continues to soar at home

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

US sanctions on Zimbabwe are real, US Bank to close accounts

3 hrs ago | 800 Views

Kamila Harris' grandfather lived in Zambia

3 hrs ago | 500 Views

Zapu's soldier and child symbol individuals are still alive

3 hrs ago | 572 Views

Khupe calls for cancer medicine research in Zimbabwean varsities

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe govt commits to fix roads in Tsholotsho

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

Amnesty International worries over jailed CCC 78

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

Willowton to unveil US$7m margarine plant

4 hrs ago | 102 Views

Facelift for Parirenyatwa Hospital

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

VID impounds Zupco bus

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

Man kills wife of 49 years over petty dispute

4 hrs ago | 212 Views

Air Zimbabwe to resume direct flights to London

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

Man burns 7 huts because wife asked her parents for food

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

Beitbridge Border modernisation completed

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Sables face Namibia in Africa Cup semi-final

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe shuts door on local coaches

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Gwanda born female boxer making big strides

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Sadc impressed by progress made in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwe to import 3.2m tonnes of maize

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Stanbic Bank expands its ATM network

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Major facelift for Chirundu border post

4 hrs ago | 36 Views

ZiG acceptance grows across Zimbabwe economy

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Bosso invade Simba fortress today

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe linked teen included by Liverpool FC for US pre-season tour

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Groote Schuur Estate must return the bird to Great Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

8 dead as car smashes into bridge pillar

16 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Bulawayo City Council seeks 249 contract guards

16 hrs ago | 610 Views

SADC must kick out Zimbabwe for kiling and oppressing Matabeles

20 hrs ago | 749 Views

SADC must worry more about Zimbabweans' welfare than the leaders' comfort

20 hrs ago | 494 Views

Give Chamisa a chance

20 hrs ago | 918 Views

African children are wood, and water collectors for the whites: nothing has changed!

20 hrs ago | 509 Views

TAZI launches another Mozambique branch

20 hrs ago | 388 Views

ZANU PF MP, Opposition councillor fight for recognition

20 hrs ago | 457 Views

Lawyer accuses witness of capturing police

20 hrs ago | 569 Views

Chamisa's lawyer told to report army boss Sanyatwe to the police

23 Jul 2024 at 07:39hrs | 1936 Views

Zimbabwe police finalises Matinyarare's docket

23 Jul 2024 at 07:29hrs | 1063 Views

Zimbabwe to conduct inaugural Economic Census

23 Jul 2024 at 07:28hrs | 312 Views