Facelift for Parirenyatwa Hospital

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The children's cancer ward at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals has recently been refurbished thanks to a US$11,000 donation from local energy company Caltex. The donation focused on upgrading Ward A4, which includes a chemotherapy room. The refurbishment involved connecting running water, installing a hazard cabinet, and updating the ceiling.

Clinical Director Morgan Mhlanga highlighted the importance of the ward and expressed gratitude for the support from Caltex, emphasizing that it helps in the fight against cancer. Orient Dube, the hospital's Director of Operations, noted that the improved chemotherapy room will enhance the hospital's capabilities and lead to more successful patient outcomes.

Caltex Managing Director George Mudanga explained that their initiative aims to provide a more comfortable and hopeful environment for young cancer patients. The renovated space now features cheerful decor and modern amenities, offering a more supportive setting for treatment. This upgrade is crucial for Parirenyatwa Hospital, which has faced challenges with outdated and malfunctioning cancer treatment equipment.


