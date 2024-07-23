Willowton to unveil US$7m margarine plant

News / National

by Staff reporter

Willowton, a Mutare-based producer of edible oils and soaps, is about to launch a new margarine plant. The facility, currently in test runs, will begin full production in September with a monthly capacity of 1,500 tonnes. The investment in the plant is between US$6 million and US$7 million.Willowton, known for brands like D'lite and Sun cooking oil, Brite Lite soap, and Sona bathing soap, is adding margarine to its product lineup with brands like D'lite and Romi. The company is also expanding its cooking oil and soap production capabilities. The cooking oil refinery and soap plants combined cost around US$25 million, with the D'lite cooking oil plant producing 6,000 tonnes monthly and the Sona soap plant running at 85% capacity.Willowton is exploring regional markets for its new margarine products, aiming at countries like Zambia, Mozambique, and Malawi. The company has been leveraging regional events like the Sadc Industrialisation Week to boost exports and market their products, underscoring confidence in the current economic environment and government policies.