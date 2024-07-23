Amnesty International worries over jailed CCC 78

News / National

by Staff reporter

Amnesty International (AI) has called for a thorough investigation into allegations that 78 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists were tortured after their arrest at Jameson Timba's house in Harare.The activists were detained on charges related to attending an unauthorized gathering on June 16, the Day of the African Child. The State has denied them bail, citing concerns about flight risk and potential for further unrest.AI criticized the charges as baseless and urged Zimbabwean authorities to release the activists unconditionally.AI's deputy regional director for East and Southern Africa, Khanyo Farisè, condemned the ongoing detention and alleged torture, emphasizing the need for adherence to constitutional and international human rights standards.Farisè called for an immediate and impartial investigation into the torture claims, the accountability of those responsible, and the provision of medical care for the affected individuals.The activists, who claim to have been tortured, are set to return to court this week to seek bail.