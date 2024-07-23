Zimbabwe govt commits to fix roads in Tsholotsho

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwean government has committed to improving the roads connecting Bulawayo and Hwange National Park via Tsholotsho, a move expected to enhance tourism in the area. Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona confirmed in Parliament that work has already begun on these roads, though progress has been slow.In response to Chief Mathupula's inquiry about the road conditions, Mhona assured that part of the road has been rehabilitated and acknowledged the need for further work. He noted that while only a small section was completed last year, efforts would continue to address the neglected road infrastructure.The government's Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP2), launched in 2021, aims to rehabilitate 10,000 kilometers of road network across Zimbabwe, addressing damage from heavy rains and long-term neglect. Mhona promised a detailed report on the ongoing road management efforts in the near future.