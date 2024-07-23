Latest News Editor's Choice


Khama Billiat continues to soar at home

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
GRACING from one level to another!

That's the story of Yadah FC lively star player Khama Billiat as he was recently appointed brand ambassador of Style by Minie boutique.

"Congratulations to our mercurial star player, Khama Billiat, for his recent appointment as the brand ambassador of Style by Minie boutique. Continue to soar to dizzy heights on and off the field, Khama," wrote Yadah on their social media accounts.

The ex-Warriors poster boy, who retraced home earlier on this year after some breathtaking stints at South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chief and Ajax Cape Town, has been on top of his game for the Miracle Boys.

It is no wonder that Billiat is now the country's joint leading top goal scorer with CAPS United's William Manondo with eight goals under their belts.

