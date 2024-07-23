Man jumps off car over US$30,000 botched gold deal

News / National

by Staff reporter

A local businessman, Tawanda Makoni (28) from Domboshava, faces fraud charges after allegedly deceiving a client into purchasing fake gold. Makoni appeared before Harare magistrate Mr. Simon Kandiyero and was remanded in custody until his bail application.On July 19, Makoni and two accomplices, who are still at large, allegedly sold the complainant fake gold amalgam, purportedly weighing 1.3 kg. The trio used battery cells to create the fake gold and pretended to be legitimate miners from Kadoma.The complainant paid US$30,000 for the gold at Nyabira Shops. While the accomplices took the money, Makoni accompanied the complainant to Harare to collect an additional US$12,000. During the trip, Makoni allegedly jumped from the car and fled but was apprehended by the complainant and bystanders.Upon returning to the vehicle, the complainant discovered the gold was fake and took Makoni to ZRP Harare Central along with the counterfeit gold to file a report.