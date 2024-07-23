Latest News Editor's Choice


Former Matopo students donate uniforms to the fire victims

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Former Matopo High School students have rallied to assist 52 students affected by a recent fire at the school's boys' hostel. The group, represented by renowned poet Albert Nyathi, donated 52 boys' uniforms worth US$1,300. The funds were raised through a successful GoFundMe campaign initiated by Vezisizwe Bhebhe, a former student now residing abroad.

The campaign aims to collect US$5,000 to support the students in recovering from their losses, which include uniforms, blankets, bedding, groceries, toiletries, stationery, and mattresses. The fire destroyed the hostel and all its contents, leaving the 52 students without their belongings.

Mr. Easter Siziba, the Education Secretary of Brethren in Christ Church, which operates the school, expressed gratitude for the support and emphasized the ongoing need to rebuild the hostel. He stressed the immediate need to provide basic necessities and comfort to the students.

Bhebhe, based in the UK, is encouraging donations through the GoFundMe link titled ‘Stand with Matopo High School Students in Crisis’. The funds will help provide essential items for the students and aid in their recovery from the fire.

Source - bmetro
More on: #Matopo, #Fire, #Donation

