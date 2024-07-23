Man abandons pregnant wife who got paralysed on way to meet him

News / National

by Staff reporter

Brighton Cheza, a 34-year-old truck driver, is facing allegations of neglecting his paralyzed wife, Elina Chimbiro, 30. Elina was injured in a traffic accident while traveling to see Brighton. Despite her condition, Brighton has accused her of infidelity and demanded she leave their home in Stoneridge, sending her back to Mhondoro.Elina’s parents refused to accept her back, instead demanding that Brighton pay the unpaid lobola (bride price) from their ten-year marriage. As a result, Elina returned to Stoneridge with her belongings. Brighton then abandoned her, hiring a maid named Molly to care for their two children while providing financial support for their care.Brighton has accused his friend, Michael Chitsungo, of being responsible for Elina’s pregnancy, which is now in its eighth month. Elina denies the allegations, claiming they are attempts to end their marriage due to her disability. She has offered to undergo a DNA test to prove Brighton is the father of her child and has requested financial support for maternity care.Brighton has refused media inquiries and denied the claims. Michael Chitsungo also denied the allegations, stating he was only assisting Elina after her accident and had no involvement with her pregnancy.