Zimbabwe Heroes Day, Defence Forces Day prep in high gear

News / National

by Staff reporter

Preparations for the 2024 Heroes Day Commemorations and Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day Celebrations are well underway. The Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, reported that the total number of national heroes and heroines stands at 213, with 198 interred at the National Heroes Acre.Heroes Day will be observed on August 12, 2024, at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, with provincial celebrations also taking place. The Defence Forces Day will follow on August 13, 2024, at Rufaro Stadium in Harare under the theme "Guaranteeing a Conducive Environment for Attainment of Vision 2030."From August 5 to 9, 2024, the Zimbabwe Defence Forces will conduct Community Assistance Projects and a week-long medical outreach offering free consultations and treatment.The National Honours and Awards Conferment Ceremony, usually held on May 14, will be combined with the Heroes Commemoration this year due to scheduling conflicts. Starting next year, the ceremony will be held separately on the designated date.This year's awards include the Royal Order of Munhumutapa, the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe, the Gold Cross of Zimbabwe, the Silver Cross of Zimbabwe, the Commendation Medal, and Independence Medals for 2,000 veterans of the liberation struggle.