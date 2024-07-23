Zimbabwe police launch manhunt for US$300,000 suspected fraudster

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE have launched a manhunt for a man from Bulawayo in connection with a fraud case involving US$300 000.In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the suspect defrauded a local firm and disappeared."The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of this man. A reward of US$10 000 is being offered to anyone who will give credible information on the identity and location, leading to the arrest of the suspect," said Comm Nyathi.He said anyone with information should contact the national complaints desk on telephone number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp number 0712 800 197.