Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Obert Masaraure fired from his teaching job

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Firebrand unionist and human rights campaigner Obert Masaraure has summarily been dismissed from his job as a schoolteacher.

The Amalgamated Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) president revealed his dismissal in a Tuesday post on X.

"Today I received a summary dismissal from my teaching post. The letter dated 30 March was pregnant with lies, but because no one accorded me right to be heard they acted on falsehoods," he said.

"I have served government since May 2014 and they chose to just terminate my contract."

The activist condemned his dismissal, saying it ran against the national spirit of reversing the continued shortage of schoolteachers.

"It's so heart wrenching that we have a serious shortage of STEM teachers. Some of us are willing to serve under the difficult working conditions. The ruling elites choose to invest anything and everything to block us from teaching. They are punishing learners not me. We won't allow it," he said.

As a unionist, Masaraure has given government sleepless nights through relentless demands for better working conditions for the country's educators.

Under the ARTUZ banner, he has organised several protests to press for improved wages.

Outside union business, Masaraure has been a cutting-edge activist who has been at the forefront of continued demands for human rights in the country under Zanu-PF.

A fearless activist, Masaraure has however taken as much as he has given as the state has targeted him for retributive action which involve arrests and torture.

His dismissal has invited condemnation, with opposition politician Gift Ostallos Siziba saying he was merely a victim of his aggressive activism.

"ARTUZ President Masaraure is a STEM teacher in a country that is losing teachers leaving the country due to poor remuneration," Siziba said.

"The regime has expelled him without due process. This is the challenge with the regime in Harare. Instead of addressing the issues raised by the teachers and civil servants it decides to punish their representatives. We have to wage a collective fight! "

Equally, Pashor Raphael Sibanda, another opposition politician and former MP, described Masaraure's dismissal as a "grave injustice" adding, "our nation cannot afford to lose teachers due to politically motivated actions."

Source - zimlive
More on: #Artuz, #Teacher, #Fired

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe joins United Nations (UN) Water Convention, leading wave of countries in Southern Africa

18 mins ago | 4 Views

Woman kills husband over salary

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Bright Matonga arrested again

1 hr ago | 190 Views

Mnangagwa orders reopening of White City bomb probe

2 hrs ago | 291 Views

Zanu-PF youth league slams Mutsvangwa

2 hrs ago | 292 Views

3rd Canada-Africa Business Conference to take place from October 15-16 in Harare, Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe police launch manhunt for US$300,000 suspected fraudster

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe Heroes Day, Defence Forces Day prep in high gear

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Man abandons pregnant wife who got paralysed on way to meet him

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Former Matopo students donate uniforms to the fire victims

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Man jumps off car over US$30,000 botched gold deal

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Dynamos forced to pay Gwekwerere US$27,000

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Khama Billiat continues to soar at home

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

US sanctions on Zimbabwe are real, US Bank to close accounts

3 hrs ago | 956 Views

Kamila Harris' grandfather lived in Zambia

3 hrs ago | 524 Views

Zapu's soldier and child symbol individuals are still alive

4 hrs ago | 612 Views

Khupe calls for cancer medicine research in Zimbabwean varsities

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe govt commits to fix roads in Tsholotsho

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

Amnesty International worries over jailed CCC 78

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Willowton to unveil US$7m margarine plant

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

Facelift for Parirenyatwa Hospital

4 hrs ago | 149 Views

Caps United's strikers in the spotlight

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

VID impounds Zupco bus

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Man kills wife of 49 years over petty dispute

4 hrs ago | 224 Views

Air Zimbabwe to resume direct flights to London

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Man burns 7 huts because wife asked her parents for food

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

Beitbridge Border modernisation completed

4 hrs ago | 102 Views

Sables face Namibia in Africa Cup semi-final

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe shuts door on local coaches

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Gwanda born female boxer making big strides

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

Sadc impressed by progress made in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe to import 3.2m tonnes of maize

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Stanbic Bank expands its ATM network

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Major facelift for Chirundu border post

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

ZiG acceptance grows across Zimbabwe economy

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Bosso invade Simba fortress today

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe linked teen included by Liverpool FC for US pre-season tour

4 hrs ago | 240 Views

Groote Schuur Estate must return the bird to Great Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

8 dead as car smashes into bridge pillar

16 hrs ago | 1845 Views

Bulawayo City Council seeks 249 contract guards

16 hrs ago | 619 Views

SADC must kick out Zimbabwe for kiling and oppressing Matabeles

20 hrs ago | 754 Views

SADC must worry more about Zimbabweans' welfare than the leaders' comfort

20 hrs ago | 500 Views

Give Chamisa a chance

20 hrs ago | 922 Views

African children are wood, and water collectors for the whites: nothing has changed!

20 hrs ago | 511 Views

TAZI launches another Mozambique branch

21 hrs ago | 389 Views

ZANU PF MP, Opposition councillor fight for recognition

21 hrs ago | 458 Views

Lawyer accuses witness of capturing police

21 hrs ago | 573 Views

Chamisa's lawyer told to report army boss Sanyatwe to the police

23 Jul 2024 at 07:39hrs | 1940 Views

Zimbabwe police finalises Matinyarare's docket

23 Jul 2024 at 07:29hrs | 1064 Views