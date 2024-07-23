Latest News Editor's Choice


Bright Matonga arrested again

by Staff reporter
Bright Matonga, the former Deputy Minister of Information, has been re-arrested after being initially granted bail last month. Matonga, who was previously released on a US$600 bail by Chegutu Magistrate Ms. Evelyn Mashawakure, faces new allegations of stealing irrigation pipes.

His lawyer, Innocent Muchini of Muchini Attorneys, informed The Herald that Matonga was detained early this morning on these new charges. Muchini mentioned that the details of the allegations are unclear and that he is traveling to Chegutu to gather more information. He plans to provide further details once he has the facts.

Matonga's initial arrest on June 25, 2024, involved allegations of stealing farm implements valued at US$500,000. He had appeared in court last Friday and was remanded out of custody until August 22, 2024.

Source - the herald

