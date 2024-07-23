Woman kills husband over salary

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Mashonaland East have arrested Memory Choga (41) from Jeche Primary School in Sadza, following the death of her husband, Douglas Choga (45), a teacher at the same school. The arrest came after Choga allegedly murdered her husband during an argument over money.It is reported that Douglas Choga had transferred his salary from his bank account to his EcoCash wallet without informing his wife. When Memory Choga attempted to withdraw money from her husband's account and was unable to, she became upset. Upon returning home, she assaulted Douglas with a log, causing severe injuries from which he later died.National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident. He stated, "On July 19, 2024, Memory Choga was arrested in connection with the murder of her husband, Douglas Choga, at Jeche Primary School. The suspect assaulted the victim with a log after a dispute over his salary transfer to an EcoCash account. The husband sustained multiple injuries and succumbed to them."