EXCLUSIVE: Munyaradzi Hwengwere appointed Patron of the Association of Mining Journalists in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Mandl Ndlovu

The Association of Mining Journalists in Zimbabwe (AMJZ) has appointed Munyaradzi Hwengwere as its new Patron. Hwengwere, a seasoned media and publications relations executive and a notable entrepreneur, brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the association.Hwengwere is the founder of Ray of Hope, the company that owns and operates the Midlands regional radio station Ya FM. His extensive career includes serving as the Chief Executive Officer of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) and as the General Manager of Buy Zimbabwe, a campaign aimed at promoting local products and services. Most recently, he was appointed as a Board Member of the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ).As Patron of AMJZ, Hwengwere will provide honorary leadership and strategic guidance, advocating for ethical journalism and excellence in reporting within the mining sector. His role will also involve enhancing the association's visibility, networking with key industry stakeholders, and promoting high standards of journalistic integrity.Tafadzwa Dube, President of the Association of Mining Journalists in Zimbabwe (AMJZ), expressed his enthusiasm about Munyaradzi Hwengwere's appointment as Patron of the association:"We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Munyaradzi Hwengwere as our Patron. His remarkable journey and achievements in the media and mining sectors are a true inspiration to all of us. His wealth of experience, visionary leadership, and unwavering commitment to ethical standards will undoubtedly elevate the quality of our work. Mr. Hwengwere's appointment marks a transformative moment for AMJZ, as we strive to set new benchmarks in journalism. His guidance will not only empower our members but also foster a culture of integrity and excellence in mining reporting across Zimbabwe."In a statement, Khumbulani Malinga, the Secretary General of AMJZ, expressed the association's excitement over Hwengwere's appointment: "Mr. Hwengwere's extensive experience in both the media and mining industries makes him an ideal Patron for our association. His leadership and expertise will be invaluable in driving our mission to improve the quality of journalism in Zimbabwe's mining sector."Hwengwere's appointment is seen as a significant milestone for AMJZ, signaling a commitment to fostering a more informed and engaged community of mining journalists. His involvement is expected to inspire and motivate members, setting a benchmark for journalistic excellence and ethical reporting.