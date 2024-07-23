Botswana suspends talks on passport-free travel with Zimbabwe

News / National

Botswana has reportedly suspended discussions on a passport-free travel agreement with Zimbabwe, despite positive talks last year. The decision comes after Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa prematurely announced the agreement at a festival, causing confusion.Botswana's parliamentarians had also expressed resistance to the deal, citing concerns about public safety and economic strain.According to The Gazette, a highly placed source at the Ministry of International Relations said that Botswana has informed Zimbabwe that they are still consulting with their citizens. This is likely due to the public's negative reception of the agreement, particularly given Zimbabwe's economic challenges.Botswana has a similar free-movement agreement with Namibia, and officials had planned to discuss similar arrangements with Zambia. However, talks on the Zimbabwe deal are on hold for now.