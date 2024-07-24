Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ramaphosa's 'super' Presidency slammed

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Various political parties represented in Parliament have slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa for creating a super presidency concentrated in his office.

This week, uMkhonto weSizwe Party Parliament Leader Dr John Hlophe accused Ramaphosa of escaping accountability by not creating an oversight committee to hold his office accountable, which now consists of three ministers reporting directly to him.

During his sixth administration, Ramaphosa had four ministers reporting to him, with his seventh administration, under the Government of National Unity (GNU) Cabinet, having decreased this number to three after the Ministry of Electricity and Energy was made a standalone ministry.

However, complaints still continue as the number of deputy ministers has increased.
During his debate in Parliament, Dr Hlophe said this was not sustainable as there was no portfolio committee to hold these ministries, which include state security Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth, and Persons With Disabilities, and Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and State-owned Enterprises.

"There has never been a portfolio committee that has been established for the Presidency. That is a serious lacuna. We do not have a portfolio committee that has been established for the presidency as yet. With the dissolution of the Department of Public Enterprises, state-owned companies now fall under the Presidency, which means they will no longer be accountable to Parliament.

"The president only answers to Parliament during quarterly question-and-answer sessions, which are often marred by bias, which means they will no longer be accountable to Parliament. Can we trust Ramaphosa to manage these companies without Parliamentary oversight?" Dr Hlophe said.

Echoing Dr Hlophe's concerns was Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi who said over the years, the size and scope of the Presidency has expanded significantly.

"However, Mr President, the growth of the Presidency has not been matched by efforts to ensure that the many issues that previously fell to ministries continue to be subject to Parliamentary oversight. This situation must not continue.

"At the heart of South Africans' despair about our democracy is the sense that government leaders are not accountable. There is no one more obligated to set an example than you, Mr President, by working with Parliament to create an appropriate mechanism for this body to provide oversight over this work," he said.

Last year, following his Cabinet reshuffle and the appointment of Minister of Electricity Kgosientso Ramokgopa, the President was slammed for having used his powers to establish a "super" Presidency occupied by those allegedly close to him to monitor projects he wanted to keep his eye on, including energy and state security.


Source - The Star
More on: #RAmaphosa, #EFF,

Comments


Must Read

Verwoerd's grandson in new parliamentary role thanks to Ramaphosa

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Dali Mpofu denied work visa to represent Namibia's EFF

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

'Deal with Phala Phala, not Dr Hlophe'

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

South Africa: Is it the time for unity or is it just the end of the ANC?

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

SA opposition parties not letting go of Phala Phala

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Harare Town Clerk arrested over US$9,2 million tender scandal

3 hrs ago | 404 Views

Bosso' title hopes suffer

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Teachers union slams govt for sacking leader for 'missing work'

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zanu-PF-linked residents fail to grab stands

3 hrs ago | 247 Views

Trial date set for Timba and his accomplices

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zanu-PF official probed for stealing food aid

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Stanbic bank expands its ATM network

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

MPs want local languages at schools

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Mnangagwa calls for cell/village registration to be expedited

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa gets ZBC board seat

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

More than 100 street children roam Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Malema's EFF hits back at Ramaphosa

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

Mnangagwa preaches constitutionalism

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

44 Zinasu activists arrested

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates victorious Kagame

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe war veterans to persuade Mnangagwa to stay

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zkimbabwe's Sables end Namibia jinx

4 hrs ago | 58 Views

Botswana suspends talks on passport-free travel with Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 1905 Views

South Africa: Is it the time for unity or is it just the end of the ANC?

14 hrs ago | 413 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Munyaradzi Hwengwere appointed Patron of the Association of Mining Journalists in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zimbabwe joins United Nations (UN) Water Convention, leading wave of countries in Southern Africa

22 hrs ago | 215 Views

Woman kills husband over salary

23 hrs ago | 2726 Views

Bright Matonga arrested again

23 hrs ago | 2552 Views

Mnangagwa orders reopening of White City bomb probe

24 hrs ago | 2740 Views

Zanu-PF youth league slams Mutsvangwa

24 hrs ago | 2563 Views

3rd Canada-Africa Business Conference to take place from October 15-16 in Harare, Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 24 Views

Obert Masaraure fired from his teaching job

24 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Zimbabwe police launch manhunt for US$300,000 suspected fraudster

24 hrs ago | 803 Views

Zimbabwe Heroes Day, Defence Forces Day prep in high gear

24 hrs ago | 189 Views

Man abandons pregnant wife who got paralysed on way to meet him

24 hrs ago | 764 Views

Former Matopo students donate uniforms to the fire victims

24 hrs ago | 210 Views

Man jumps off car over US$30,000 botched gold deal

24 hrs ago | 935 Views

Dynamos forced to pay Gwekwerere US$27,000

24 hrs ago | 462 Views

Khama Billiat continues to soar at home

24 Jul 2024 at 10:48hrs | 2624 Views

US sanctions on Zimbabwe are real, US Bank to close accounts

24 Jul 2024 at 09:57hrs | 12990 Views

Kamila Harris' grandfather lived in Zambia

24 Jul 2024 at 09:51hrs | 1372 Views

Zapu's soldier and child symbol individuals are still alive

24 Jul 2024 at 09:26hrs | 1686 Views

Khupe calls for cancer medicine research in Zimbabwean varsities

24 Jul 2024 at 09:22hrs | 217 Views

Zimbabwe govt commits to fix roads in Tsholotsho

24 Jul 2024 at 09:19hrs | 457 Views

Amnesty International worries over jailed CCC 78

24 Jul 2024 at 09:16hrs | 196 Views

Willowton to unveil US$7m margarine plant

24 Jul 2024 at 09:16hrs | 290 Views

Facelift for Parirenyatwa Hospital

24 Jul 2024 at 09:15hrs | 272 Views

Caps United's strikers in the spotlight

24 Jul 2024 at 09:13hrs | 145 Views

VID impounds Zupco bus

24 Jul 2024 at 09:12hrs | 871 Views