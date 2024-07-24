Zkimbabwe's Sables end Namibia jinx

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe 32 - 10 NamibiaZimbabwe's Sables secured a historic victory over Namibia in the 2024 Africa Cup semi-final, breaking a 23-year losing streak against their regional rivals. The last win against Namibia was in 2001 at the Confederation of African Rugby Championship in Bulawayo. The Sables' triumph, led by coach Piet Benade, took place at Muteesa II Stadium Wankulukuku in Kampala, Uganda. Star player Tapiwa Mafura, who was only five years old in 2001, delivered a standout performance alongside teammates Edward Sigauke, Brendon Mudzekenyedzi, and Takudzwa Musingwini.Zimbabwe's tries came from Sigauke, Mudzekenyedzi, Mafura, and Musingwini, with Ian Prior contributing three conversions and a penalty. Namibia's lone try was scored by substitute Alcino Isaacs, with captain Danco Burger adding a penalty and conversion. Despite an early lead by Namibia, Zimbabwe dominated the game, finishing with a 14-3 lead at halftime and maintaining control throughout.The win was celebrated by Sables captain Hilton Mudariki, who praised Mafura's performance and highlighted the significance of the victory after years of effort. Namibia's captain Burger acknowledged their mistakes and credited Zimbabwe for their superior play.Zimbabwe will face Algeria in the final, while Namibia will compete in the third-place play-off. All four semi-final teams have qualified for the next year's Africa Cup, which serves as the final African Zone qualifier for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.