Zimbabwe war veterans to persuade Mnangagwa to stay

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The War Veterans League, along with several Zanu-PF provinces and wings, has urged President Mnangagwa to reconsider his decision not to seek re-election in 2028. They believe the nation would benefit from his leadership capabilities.

In an interview with ZBC News, Douglas Mahiya, Zanu-PF Secretary for War Veterans, Ex-Political Prisoners, Detainees and Restrictees, emphasized the importance of Mnangagwa's vision and development initiatives, particularly Vision 2030, which aims for an empowered upper-middle-income society.

Mahiya highlighted the significant progress made since 2018, contrasting it with slower development in previous years. He stated that the focus should be on leadership capabilities rather than personalities, aiming to fulfill the social, economic, and political aspirations of Zimbabweans. He praised Mnangagwa's track record as a development-oriented leader and expressed a desire for him to continue leading for the benefit of future generations.

Several provinces and youth leagues, including Masvingo, Midlands, Mashonaland East, Bulawayo, and Matabeleland North, have also called on Mnangagwa to stay in office, emphasizing the importance of continuity in leadership for the country's progress.

Source - The Herald

