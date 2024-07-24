Mnangagwa congratulates victorious Kagame

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa has congratulated Rwandan President Paul Kagame on his landslide re-election for a fourth term, securing over 99 percent of the vote. During the 377th Zanu-PF Politburo meeting in Harare, Mnangagwa extended his best wishes to Kagame and the people of Rwanda for continued success."On behalf of our revolutionary party, Zanu-PF, the Government and the people of Zimbabwe, and indeed, on my own behalf, I extend our congratulations to His Excellency, President Paul Kagame and the ruling Rwandan Patriotic Front, for their resounding victory in their country's recent elections."This victory is a testament to the ability of the people of Africa to independently chart our own destiny. It further demonstrates our commitment to constitutionalism, democracy, and the rule of law," Mnangagwa said.The Rwandan elections, held on July 15, 2024, elected both the President and members of the Chamber of Deputies. Mrs. Oda Gasinzigwa, president of the Electoral Commission of Rwanda, declared Kagame the winner with 99.18 percent of the votes. Kagame, 66, defeated his closest rivals, Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party, who garnered 0.50 percent, and Phillipe Mpayimana, who received 0.32 percent.