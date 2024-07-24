44 Zinasu activists arrested

News / National

by Staff reporter

Forty-four activists from the Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) were arrested yesterday at the ZESA Training Centre in Harare for public violence and property destruction. Violence erupted among the ZINASU group, leading to damage to ZESA and state property, prompting a police response to restore order.National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi refuted claims from human rights lawyers, civil society organizations, and social media posts that the police were responsible for the violence. He clarified that the police were called in only after the violence had begun and emphasized that this account can be corroborated by ZESA officials. Nyathi urged civic organizations to verify information with the police before making public statements or allegations.He reiterated that laws must be observed in Zimbabwe and warned that anyone involved in violence or property destruction will be held accountable. Additionally, he stressed the importance of compliance with safety and security regulations for those organizing political gatherings.