Mnangagwa preaches constitutionalism

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa emphasized the importance of respecting the Zanu-PF Constitution, values, and principles during the 377th Ordinary Session of the Politburo in Harare. He called for all party organs to adhere to regulations and contribute to national development. Mnangagwa highlighted the need for honesty, integrity, and adherence to principles among party leaders and members.The Politburo meeting followed successful Central Committee and National Consultative Assembly meetings, providing insights into grassroots issues. Mnangagwa urged improvements in organizing, mobilizing, and implementing policies and projects, stressing the importance of speeding up the cell/village registration exercise and enhancing the party membership database using Information Communication Technologies.He also called for clarity on party mobilization, restructuring, and disciplinary procedures. Mnangagwa praised the unity and peace in Zimbabwe, attributing it to the development witnessed nationwide. He highlighted the success of the Zimbabwe Irrigation Investment Conference, which secured over US$200 million for expanding irrigation infrastructure, and other achievements like the Mutare Teachers College Baobab Fruit Juice and Water Bottling Plant.Mnangagwa urged party structures to engage in innovation and entrepreneurship to achieve Vision 2030. He emphasized the benefits of regional integration and projects like the Ponta Techobanine Deep-Water Port and Limpopo Railway Line Project, and the ZIMOZA Trans-Frontier Conservation Area. These projects aim to enhance cooperation and economic integration for shared prosperity.Mnangagwa reiterated Zanu-PF's commitment to development and poverty alleviation. He called for party renewal and responsiveness to the people's views, ensuring no one is left behind in implementing policies and projects. He also commended efforts towards national cohesion, citing the Gukurahundi Community Outreach Programme launch as a historic step for lasting national unity.The Politburo observed a minute of silence for the late national heroes Retired Brigadier Generals Lameck Mutanda and Michael Chaminuka, and honored other heroes and heroines who passed away across the provinces.