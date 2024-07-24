Latest News Editor's Choice


More than 100 street children roam Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Bulawayo is experiencing a troubling rise in the number of children leaving their homes to live and work on the streets, often turning to illegal activities such as drug and substance abuse. Over 100 street children, primarily teenagers, are scattered throughout the city, engaging in begging, scavenging, or offering small services like car washing and carrying goods for market vendors. The streets, littered with debris, add to the city's growing litter problem.

A Chronicle news crew observed many street children sleeping on pavements and in makeshift shelters made from cardboard boxes and tattered blankets. One boy from Zvishavane reported returning to the streets due to alleged ill-treatment by his family, while another from Makokoba fled home after stealing money from his abusive stepmother. Khumbulani Dube (17) shared that he came to Bulawayo in 2014 and managed to start a small business selling cellphone charging cables, eventually expanding to other merchandise.

Bulawayo provincial social welfare officer, Ms. Energy Mlambo, noted a rise in homelessness and drug abuse among these children. According to the latest statistics from Social Welfare, 133 children are living on the streets of Bulawayo. Of these, 29 males and seven females live on the streets permanently, while 97 return home after working in the city center. Most of these children come from impoverished backgrounds and are driven to the streets by family breakdowns and poverty.

Ms. Mlambo emphasized the urgent need for concerted efforts to tackle homelessness and its associated problems. She pointed out that some children enjoy the freedom and money they get from street life, but face issues such as rejection and mental health challenges after fleeing abusive homes. Dr. Nemache Mawere, chief medical officer at Ingutsheni Central Hospital, confirmed that mental health issues and drug addiction are common among street dwellers.

Bulawayo United Residents Association (BURA) chairperson, Mr. Winos Dube, expressed concern over the growing number of street children, highlighting the serious challenges posed by their exposure to drugs and the overall impact on the community.

Source - The Chronicle

