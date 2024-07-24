Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa gets ZBC board seat

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa has approved the appointment of four new board members to the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC). The new appointees are Thandolwenkosi Nkomo, president of the Zimbabwe Institute of Public Relations (ZIPR); Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa and Craig Matambo, both with expertise in broadcast media and information communication and engineering, respectively; and Queen Mpofu, who has a background in finance.The appointments were confirmed by Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr. Jenfan Muswere, effective from July 12, 2024, for a four-year term. These new members join the existing seven board members, chaired by Ms. Helliate Rushwaya.Dr. Muswere emphasized the board's strategic mandate to turn around ZBC into a commercially viable entity, produce high-quality content, ensure good corporate governance, and develop innovative revenue streams. The board is also tasked with modernizing ZBC studios to meet international standards and enhancing human capital management to make ZBC an employer of choice. Additionally, the board will contribute to the broadcasting ecosystem, ensuring competitive local content production, sound financial management, and active participation in the brand Zimbabwe campaign.