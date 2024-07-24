Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa calls for cell/village registration to be expedited

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
President Mnangagwa has urged the acceleration of the cell/village registration exercise to facilitate the effective use of information communication technologies (ICT) for establishing a comprehensive and verifiable party membership database.

During the 377th Ordinary Session of the Politburo, President Mnangagwa directed the Commissariat Department, along with its supporting wings, to lead this initiative with greater vigor. He emphasized the importance of clarifying party mobilization, restructuring, co-options, and disciplinary procedures, referencing the party constitution as the fundamental guide.

The President expressed concern over the slow progress in deploying ICT for the membership database and called for the identification of challenges and the formation of technical partnerships to expedite the process. He insisted that all party organs must adhere to the party's rules and regulations in their duties.

