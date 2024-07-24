Stanbic bank expands its ATM network

News / National

by Staff reporter

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe is expanding its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) to better meet growing client demands. The bank has recently installed ATMs in Marondera, Makoni, and Masvingo, with plans to extend the network to other towns, including Kariba next month. This expansion is aimed at increasing accessibility and convenience, especially in areas without existing branches.Nelson Muhau, Stanbic Bank’s head of personal and private banking, highlighted that the new ATMs offer full services, including cash withdrawals for Visa and MasterCard holders and cash deposits into Stanbic accounts. These ATMs are available 24/7, providing clients with round-the-clock banking services.The move to expand the ATM network follows numerous client requests for more convenient banking options in various provinces. Stanbic Bank also plans to roll out bulk note acceptors, which allow clients to deposit large amounts of cash at ATMs without visiting a branch. This feature is expected to streamline transactions and enhance client satisfaction.The bank’s efforts to extend its digital footprint aim to improve financial inclusion and contribute to community development across Zimbabwe.