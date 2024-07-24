Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Stanbic bank expands its ATM network

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe is expanding its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) to better meet growing client demands. The bank has recently installed ATMs in Marondera, Makoni, and Masvingo, with plans to extend the network to other towns, including Kariba next month. This expansion is aimed at increasing accessibility and convenience, especially in areas without existing branches.

Nelson Muhau, Stanbic Bank’s head of personal and private banking, highlighted that the new ATMs offer full services, including cash withdrawals for Visa and MasterCard holders and cash deposits into Stanbic accounts. These ATMs are available 24/7, providing clients with round-the-clock banking services.

The move to expand the ATM network follows numerous client requests for more convenient banking options in various provinces. Stanbic Bank also plans to roll out bulk note acceptors, which allow clients to deposit large amounts of cash at ATMs without visiting a branch. This feature is expected to streamline transactions and enhance client satisfaction.

The bank’s efforts to extend its digital footprint aim to improve financial inclusion and contribute to community development across Zimbabwe.

Source - newsday
More on: #Stanbic, #ATM, #Network

Comments


Must Read

Verwoerd's grandson in new parliamentary role thanks to Ramaphosa

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Dali Mpofu denied work visa to represent Namibia's EFF

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

'Deal with Phala Phala, not Dr Hlophe'

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

South Africa: Is it the time for unity or is it just the end of the ANC?

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

SA opposition parties not letting go of Phala Phala

4 hrs ago | 335 Views

Harare Town Clerk arrested over US$9,2 million tender scandal

4 hrs ago | 445 Views

Bosso' title hopes suffer

4 hrs ago | 205 Views

Teachers union slams govt for sacking leader for 'missing work'

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zanu-PF-linked residents fail to grab stands

4 hrs ago | 272 Views

Trial date set for Timba and his accomplices

4 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zanu-PF official probed for stealing food aid

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

MPs want local languages at schools

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa calls for cell/village registration to be expedited

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa gets ZBC board seat

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

More than 100 street children roam Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Malema's EFF hits back at Ramaphosa

4 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mnangagwa preaches constitutionalism

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

44 Zinasu activists arrested

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates victorious Kagame

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe war veterans to persuade Mnangagwa to stay

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zkimbabwe's Sables end Namibia jinx

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Ramaphosa's 'super' Presidency slammed

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Botswana suspends talks on passport-free travel with Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 1934 Views

South Africa: Is it the time for unity or is it just the end of the ANC?

15 hrs ago | 417 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Munyaradzi Hwengwere appointed Patron of the Association of Mining Journalists in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe joins United Nations (UN) Water Convention, leading wave of countries in Southern Africa

23 hrs ago | 215 Views

Woman kills husband over salary

23 hrs ago | 2744 Views

Bright Matonga arrested again

23 hrs ago | 2560 Views

Mnangagwa orders reopening of White City bomb probe

24 Jul 2024 at 11:28hrs | 2760 Views

Zanu-PF youth league slams Mutsvangwa

24 Jul 2024 at 11:26hrs | 2574 Views

3rd Canada-Africa Business Conference to take place from October 15-16 in Harare, Zimbabwe

24 Jul 2024 at 11:26hrs | 25 Views

Obert Masaraure fired from his teaching job

24 Jul 2024 at 11:25hrs | 1692 Views

Zimbabwe police launch manhunt for US$300,000 suspected fraudster

24 Jul 2024 at 11:15hrs | 806 Views

Zimbabwe Heroes Day, Defence Forces Day prep in high gear

24 Jul 2024 at 11:14hrs | 191 Views

Man abandons pregnant wife who got paralysed on way to meet him

24 Jul 2024 at 11:14hrs | 768 Views

Former Matopo students donate uniforms to the fire victims

24 Jul 2024 at 11:13hrs | 211 Views

Man jumps off car over US$30,000 botched gold deal

24 Jul 2024 at 11:11hrs | 940 Views

Dynamos forced to pay Gwekwerere US$27,000

24 Jul 2024 at 11:10hrs | 467 Views

Khama Billiat continues to soar at home

24 Jul 2024 at 10:48hrs | 2656 Views

US sanctions on Zimbabwe are real, US Bank to close accounts

24 Jul 2024 at 09:57hrs | 13132 Views

Kamila Harris' grandfather lived in Zambia

24 Jul 2024 at 09:51hrs | 1380 Views

Zapu's soldier and child symbol individuals are still alive

24 Jul 2024 at 09:26hrs | 1702 Views

Khupe calls for cancer medicine research in Zimbabwean varsities

24 Jul 2024 at 09:22hrs | 217 Views

Zimbabwe govt commits to fix roads in Tsholotsho

24 Jul 2024 at 09:19hrs | 461 Views

Amnesty International worries over jailed CCC 78

24 Jul 2024 at 09:16hrs | 196 Views

Willowton to unveil US$7m margarine plant

24 Jul 2024 at 09:16hrs | 291 Views

Facelift for Parirenyatwa Hospital

24 Jul 2024 at 09:15hrs | 274 Views

Caps United's strikers in the spotlight

24 Jul 2024 at 09:13hrs | 145 Views

VID impounds Zupco bus

24 Jul 2024 at 09:12hrs | 900 Views