Zanu-PF official probed for stealing food aid

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police are investigating Linet Chirwa, a Zanu-PF councillor for Mhondoro-Mubaira's Ward 5, and several Chegutu Rural District Council officials for alleged theft of food aid. The suspects are accused of stealing bags of maize intended for drought relief in the district. Some of the stolen maize was found hidden in empty coffins and sold to teachers at a local primary school.Chirwa has admitted to being arrested along with four others in connection with the theft. Police have confirmed the investigation and noted that the suspects will face court proceedings soon.Mashonaland West Proportional Representation MP Mutsa Murombedzi has condemned the theft, emphasizing its detrimental impact on vulnerable communities already suffering from severe hunger. She called for stronger anti-corruption measures and better oversight to prevent such abuses and restore public trust in institutions.This incident highlights ongoing concerns about governance and the need for effective mechanisms to combat corruption, particularly amid Zimbabwe's food crisis exacerbated by the El Niño-induced drought.