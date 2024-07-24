Trial date set for Timba and his accomplices

News / National

by Staff reporter

The trial for Jameson Timba, a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) official, and 76 party activists is scheduled to begin on July 29.The group has been in remand prison for over five weeks following their arrest on June 16 for allegedly gathering "with intent to promote violence" during a Day of the African Child event. Their bail applications were denied by both the magistrates court and the High Court.Prosecutor Thomas Chanakira has advised the CCC members to appear in court on the set date for the start of their trial. The case was heard virtually by Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.The activists are represented by Agency Gumbo, Lazarus Mbereko, Jeremiah Bamu, and Webster Jiti.