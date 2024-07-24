Zanu-PF-linked residents fail to grab stands

News / National

by Staff reporter

The High Court in Harare has dismissed an application by 840 house owners in Msasa Park and Chadcombe who sought to have the land their properties are built on transferred to their names without paying market prices.The applicants argued that the land was donated to Zanu-PF Mukuvisi Tashinga district by Charles Mike in 2012 to benefit homeless party members. However, Msasa Park (Pvt) Ltd contended that the land was donated to Zanu-PF Harare province, not the district, and provided an affidavit from Zanu-PF Harare chairperson Goodwill Masimirembwa distancing the party from the donation.Justice Emelia Muchawa ruled that the application lacked proper supporting affidavits, with some applicants denying involvement and alleging forgery of their signatures. The judge also noted disputes over the legitimacy of the land claims and concluded that the applicants had no standing and the claim was barred by prescription. The court dismissed the case with costs.