Teachers union slams govt for sacking leader for 'missing work'

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has condemned the government's dismissal of its leader, Obert Masaraure, as "illegal and unilateral." The dismissal, communicated in a letter from the Provincial Education Director for Mashonaland East, Jube Ncube, cites Masaraure's prolonged absence from duty without leave as the reason.ARTUZ Secretary General Robson Nikita Chere criticized the government for violating workers' rights, alleging that Masaraure's salary had been withheld for over five years prior to his termination. Chere accused the government of fabricating charges against Masaraure and obstructing efforts to resolve the issue through dialogue.ARTUZ vowed to challenge the dismissal vigorously, rejecting the termination letter as "a piece of toilet paper" and committing to all necessary actions to reinstate Masaraure and secure justice.