Bosso' title hopes suffer

News / National

by Staff reporter

Highlanders' hopes for the Premiership title took a hit with a 2-1 defeat to Simba Bhora in a Premier Soccer League midweek clash at Wadzanayi Stadium.Marvelous Chigumira gave Highlanders the lead, but Tymon Machope equalized for Simba Bhora, with the goal causing significant controversy and leading to a stoppage and the ejection of Highlanders' assistant coach Agent Sawu. Simba Bhora secured the win with a second-half goal.In other matches, Bikita Minerals and Caps United drew 0-0, as did Ngezi Platinum and ZPC Kariba. Herentals lost 2-1 to Arenel Movers, TelOne fell 1-0 to Green Fuel, and Hwange defeated Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0.FC Platinum leads the standings with 39 points from 19 matches. Simba Bhora is second with 37 points from 20 games, while Ngezi Platinum is third with 35 points from 20 matches. Manica Diamonds holds fourth with 33 points from 19 matches, and Highlanders are fifth with 32 points from 20 games. The Match Day 20 fixtures will continue on Thursday.