Harare Town Clerk arrested over US$9,2 million tender scandal

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Harare City Council (HCC), town clerk engineer Hosiah Chisango, has been arrested charged with unprocedural awarding of a US$9,2 million tender without following due process.

In a Wednesday statement, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) confirmed Chisango's arrest.

The top municipal executive is accused of awarding the multi-million dollar tender to Juluka Enndo Joint Venture, a company owned by businessman Moses Mpofu, without following due process.

"The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested Harare City Council (HCC) Town Clerk, Engineer Hosiah Chisango on charges of criminal abuse of duty.

"Allegations are that Eng. Chisango acted in connivance with four other officials who are already in custody and awarded a streetlights tender worth over US$9,2 million to Juluka Enndo Joint Venture, a company owned by businessman Moses Mpofu, without following due process," read the statement.

Chisango is expected to appear in court on Thursday over the corruption allegations.

Mpofu is also languishing in remand prison together with business partner Mike Chimombe over alleged embezzlement of funds allocated through a goat supply tender by government.


Source - zimlive
