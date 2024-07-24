SA opposition parties not letting go of Phala Phala

News / National

by Staff reporter

Opposition parties are warning President Cyril Ramaphosa not to get too comfortable in the Government of National Unity.The MK Party, EFF and ATM are vowing to pursue the 2020 Phala Phala farm theft case.The parties lead the so-called progressive caucus in Parliament.The Public Protector has cleared the president of any wrongdoing, but the parties are not buying this.The ATM is leading a court challenge to review and set that report aside.