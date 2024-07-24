Malaba orders judges to use buses for Nyanga retreat

News / National

by Staff reporter

Judges are reportedly unhappy after being forced to travel by bus for an end-of-term retreat in Nyanga, Manicaland.Chief Justice Luke Malaba ordered that all judges travel in two buses: a 15-seater for Constitutional Court judges and a 67-seater for other judges. Many judges would have preferred to drive themselves, citing issues of personal comfort and security.One judge expressed concerns about the inconvenience of bus travel, noting the difficulties it poses for personal needs and activities while in Nyanga. Previously, judges drove themselves to Judicial Service Commission (JSC) meetings using official vehicles and fuel coupons. The judge argued that bus travel diminishes their personal dignity and should be an option rather than a requirement.A senior lawyer highlighted the security risks of having all judges travel together in one bus, pointing out the potential impact on the justice system if an accident were to occur. JSC secretary Walter Chikwana was unavailable for comment on the matter.