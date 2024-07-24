Anglican bishop acquitted

News / National

by Staff reporter

BISHOP Eric Ruwona of the Anglican Diocese of Manicaland, and his standing committee members were yesterday acquitted on charges of violating the Education Act.Ruwona, Walter Majoni, Daphine Mudarikwa, Danisa Muchichwa and Promise Kunyonga appeared before Mutare regional magistrate Pathekile Msipa.The State, led by prosecutors Audry Mupini and Beaven Murevanhema, told the court that Ruwona, with the support of the standing committee ordered principals at their various church-run schools to collect fees from parents who wanted their children to enrol at Anglican schools in violation of the Education Act.The five were being represented by Mutare lawyers Passmore Nyakureba of Maunga Maanga and Associates and Ashley Mutungura of Mutungura and Partners.The defence counsels managed to convince the court that the five did not contravene the Education Act, hence they were found not guilty and acquitted.They had pleaded not guilty.