VID/Police in massive crackdown on Mshikashikas

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) has initiated a nationwide operation targeting illegal mushikashika and commuter omnibuses in collaboration with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ). This operation is part of ongoing efforts to maintain road safety and order across the country.Comprehensive inspections will be conducted to ensure commuter omnibuses meet necessary safety standards and regulatory requirements. Vehicles found violating the law will face penalties, including fines and possible license suspensions.Last month, the police launched an operation called "No to Touts and Mushikashika," resulting in thousands of arrests and vehicle impoundments. National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi emphasized the need for decisive action to reclaim public spaces and enhance commuter safety by cracking down on unauthorized transport services and illegal touting practices."The rampant proliferation of Mushikashika and touting poses a serious threat to public safety and order. We are committed to restoring law and order on our streets and ensuring the safety of all citizens," Nyathi said. He noted that the operation is a collaborative effort with various stakeholders, including public transport providers and government entities such as the Judicial Services Commission.Nyathi added that the arrests target both operators of unauthorized transport services and aggressive touts at transport hubs. He stressed that repeat offenders would face strict legal consequences, with no option for fines but instead court processing for sentencing.