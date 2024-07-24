Mashonisa kills three family members

News / National

by Staff reporter

On Sunday evening in Ivory Park near Midrand, a well-known loan shark, or mashonisa, allegedly entered a family's home, shot them dead, and fled.The victims were 16-year-old Tshepang Mongezo Malema, his uncle Siyabonga Mthembu, 38, and his aunt Vinoria Laga, 28. The suspect entered through an unlocked gate.Tshepang's father, Zama Mthethwa, who had just left the lounge, heard the screams and gunshots. He escaped through the back door and saw a red car parked outside. Witnesses also saw the suspect leaving in a vehicle with an unknown registration number.Two days later, the suspect returned, demanding the family's car keys and R20,000, but the survivors refused, and he left empty-handed. This was not the first time the mashonisa had invaded the home; last year, he allegedly stole their TV and other valuables at gunpoint.Mthethwa reported the theft to the police, but no action was taken. He also claimed the mashonisa had previously killed a police officer on patrol.Ekurhuleni district police spokesperson Nelda Sekgobela confirmed the incident, stating that police found two males and one female with gunshot wounds at the scene. She mentioned that the family owed an undisclosed amount of money to someone, which Mthethwa denied, insisting they owed nothing to the man who murdered his family members.