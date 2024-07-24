Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mashonisa kills three family members

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
On Sunday evening in Ivory Park near Midrand, a well-known loan shark, or mashonisa, allegedly entered a family's home, shot them dead, and fled.


The victims were 16-year-old Tshepang Mongezo Malema, his uncle Siyabonga Mthembu, 38, and his aunt Vinoria Laga, 28. The suspect entered through an unlocked gate.

Tshepang's father, Zama Mthethwa, who had just left the lounge, heard the screams and gunshots. He escaped through the back door and saw a red car parked outside. Witnesses also saw the suspect leaving in a vehicle with an unknown registration number.

Two days later, the suspect returned, demanding the family's car keys and R20,000, but the survivors refused, and he left empty-handed. This was not the first time the mashonisa had invaded the home; last year, he allegedly stole their TV and other valuables at gunpoint.

Mthethwa reported the theft to the police, but no action was taken. He also claimed the mashonisa had previously killed a police officer on patrol.

Ekurhuleni district police spokesperson Nelda Sekgobela confirmed the incident, stating that police found two males and one female with gunshot wounds at the scene. She mentioned that the family owed an undisclosed amount of money to someone, which Mthethwa denied, insisting they owed nothing to the man who murdered his family members.


Source - online
More on: #Murder, #Mashonisa, #Gun

Comments


Must Read

Reckless driver denied bail

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Mnangagwa fears SADC Summit protests

2 hrs ago | 300 Views

Coltart wants Zimbabwean political parties to organise like businesses

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

NRZ hits back at Mafume

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

VID/Police in massive crackdown on Mshikashikas

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Anglican bishop acquitted

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Malaba orders judges to use buses for Nyanga retreat

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

Finance Ministry blacklists 51 govt suppliers

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

Entertainment Trends in 2024: A Transformative Year

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Verwoerd's grandson in new parliamentary role thanks to Ramaphosa

6 hrs ago | 492 Views

Dali Mpofu denied work visa to represent Namibia's EFF

6 hrs ago | 757 Views

'Deal with Phala Phala, not Dr Hlophe'

6 hrs ago | 508 Views

South Africa: Is it the time for unity or is it just the end of the ANC?

7 hrs ago | 314 Views

SA opposition parties not letting go of Phala Phala

7 hrs ago | 501 Views

Harare Town Clerk arrested over US$9,2 million tender scandal

7 hrs ago | 750 Views

Bosso' title hopes suffer

7 hrs ago | 328 Views

Teachers union slams govt for sacking leader for 'missing work'

7 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zanu-PF-linked residents fail to grab stands

8 hrs ago | 383 Views

Trial date set for Timba and his accomplices

8 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zanu-PF official probed for stealing food aid

8 hrs ago | 139 Views

MPs want local languages at schools

8 hrs ago | 207 Views

Mnangagwa calls for cell/village registration to be expedited

8 hrs ago | 116 Views

Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa gets ZBC board seat

8 hrs ago | 313 Views

More than 100 street children roam Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 149 Views

Malema's EFF hits back at Ramaphosa

8 hrs ago | 272 Views

Mnangagwa preaches constitutionalism

8 hrs ago | 120 Views

44 Zinasu activists arrested

8 hrs ago | 159 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates victorious Kagame

8 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe war veterans to persuade Mnangagwa to stay

8 hrs ago | 175 Views

Zkimbabwe's Sables end Namibia jinx

8 hrs ago | 87 Views

Ramaphosa's 'super' Presidency slammed

8 hrs ago | 165 Views

Botswana suspends talks on passport-free travel with Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 2212 Views

South Africa: Is it the time for unity or is it just the end of the ANC?

19 hrs ago | 440 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Munyaradzi Hwengwere appointed Patron of the Association of Mining Journalists in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zimbabwe joins United Nations (UN) Water Convention, leading wave of countries in Southern Africa

24 Jul 2024 at 12:55hrs | 217 Views

Woman kills husband over salary

24 Jul 2024 at 12:03hrs | 2844 Views

Bright Matonga arrested again

24 Jul 2024 at 12:02hrs | 2628 Views

Mnangagwa orders reopening of White City bomb probe

24 Jul 2024 at 11:28hrs | 2885 Views

Zanu-PF youth league slams Mutsvangwa

24 Jul 2024 at 11:26hrs | 2658 Views

3rd Canada-Africa Business Conference to take place from October 15-16 in Harare, Zimbabwe

24 Jul 2024 at 11:26hrs | 29 Views

Obert Masaraure fired from his teaching job

24 Jul 2024 at 11:25hrs | 1722 Views

Zimbabwe police launch manhunt for US$300,000 suspected fraudster

24 Jul 2024 at 11:15hrs | 834 Views

Zimbabwe Heroes Day, Defence Forces Day prep in high gear

24 Jul 2024 at 11:14hrs | 223 Views

Man abandons pregnant wife who got paralysed on way to meet him

24 Jul 2024 at 11:14hrs | 805 Views

Former Matopo students donate uniforms to the fire victims

24 Jul 2024 at 11:13hrs | 217 Views

Man jumps off car over US$30,000 botched gold deal

24 Jul 2024 at 11:11hrs | 982 Views

Dynamos forced to pay Gwekwerere US$27,000

24 Jul 2024 at 11:10hrs | 505 Views

Khama Billiat continues to soar at home

24 Jul 2024 at 10:48hrs | 2928 Views

US sanctions on Zimbabwe are real, US Bank to close accounts

24 Jul 2024 at 09:57hrs | 14813 Views