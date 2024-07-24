Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Reckless driver denied bail

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Mbare magistrate Ms. Rufaro Panavanhu denied bail to Tinashe Regice Ngandu, who faces charges of reckless driving, failure to stop after a serious accident, and failure to report an accident within 24 hours. Ngandu's car hit another vehicle and injured the driver before he sped off from the accident scene.

Ngandu, 31, a resident of Dzivarasekwa Extension, was remanded in custody until August 6 for a potential trial commencement. The State is the complainant in this case.

Prosecutor Mr. Joe Chikoto stated that on June 23, around midnight, Ngandu was driving a Honda Stream along High Glen Road with one passenger. Honest Garaiza, 36, was driving a Mercedes Benz on the same road. At the intersection of High Glen Road and Kambuzuma Road, Ngandu's car hit the rear right side of Garaiza's car, causing some scratches but no injuries.

Both drivers stopped to discuss the incident, which turned into a disagreement. Ngandu then got back into his vehicle and drove off with his car door open, hitting and knocking down Garaiza. Ngandu's vehicle ran over Garaiza, causing injuries. Garaiza was taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital by well-wishers. The incident was reported to the police, who tracked Ngandu's vehicle through the Central Vehicle Registry.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Court, #Bail, #Driver

Comments


Must Read

Mashonisa kills three family members

2 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mnangagwa fears SADC Summit protests

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

Coltart wants Zimbabwean political parties to organise like businesses

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

NRZ hits back at Mafume

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

VID/Police in massive crackdown on Mshikashikas

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Anglican bishop acquitted

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Malaba orders judges to use buses for Nyanga retreat

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

Finance Ministry blacklists 51 govt suppliers

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Entertainment Trends in 2024: A Transformative Year

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Verwoerd's grandson in new parliamentary role thanks to Ramaphosa

6 hrs ago | 499 Views

Dali Mpofu denied work visa to represent Namibia's EFF

6 hrs ago | 801 Views

'Deal with Phala Phala, not Dr Hlophe'

6 hrs ago | 513 Views

South Africa: Is it the time for unity or is it just the end of the ANC?

7 hrs ago | 315 Views

SA opposition parties not letting go of Phala Phala

8 hrs ago | 506 Views

Harare Town Clerk arrested over US$9,2 million tender scandal

8 hrs ago | 754 Views

Bosso' title hopes suffer

8 hrs ago | 333 Views

Teachers union slams govt for sacking leader for 'missing work'

8 hrs ago | 324 Views

Zanu-PF-linked residents fail to grab stands

8 hrs ago | 388 Views

Trial date set for Timba and his accomplices

8 hrs ago | 278 Views

Zanu-PF official probed for stealing food aid

8 hrs ago | 140 Views

MPs want local languages at schools

8 hrs ago | 210 Views

Mnangagwa calls for cell/village registration to be expedited

8 hrs ago | 116 Views

Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa gets ZBC board seat

8 hrs ago | 317 Views

More than 100 street children roam Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

Malema's EFF hits back at Ramaphosa

8 hrs ago | 276 Views

Mnangagwa preaches constitutionalism

8 hrs ago | 121 Views

44 Zinasu activists arrested

8 hrs ago | 160 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates victorious Kagame

8 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe war veterans to persuade Mnangagwa to stay

8 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zkimbabwe's Sables end Namibia jinx

8 hrs ago | 87 Views

Ramaphosa's 'super' Presidency slammed

8 hrs ago | 166 Views

Botswana suspends talks on passport-free travel with Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 2235 Views

South Africa: Is it the time for unity or is it just the end of the ANC?

19 hrs ago | 440 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Munyaradzi Hwengwere appointed Patron of the Association of Mining Journalists in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zimbabwe joins United Nations (UN) Water Convention, leading wave of countries in Southern Africa

24 Jul 2024 at 12:55hrs | 217 Views

Woman kills husband over salary

24 Jul 2024 at 12:03hrs | 2851 Views

Bright Matonga arrested again

24 Jul 2024 at 12:02hrs | 2633 Views

Mnangagwa orders reopening of White City bomb probe

24 Jul 2024 at 11:28hrs | 2890 Views

Zanu-PF youth league slams Mutsvangwa

24 Jul 2024 at 11:26hrs | 2665 Views

3rd Canada-Africa Business Conference to take place from October 15-16 in Harare, Zimbabwe

24 Jul 2024 at 11:26hrs | 29 Views

Obert Masaraure fired from his teaching job

24 Jul 2024 at 11:25hrs | 1725 Views

Zimbabwe police launch manhunt for US$300,000 suspected fraudster

24 Jul 2024 at 11:15hrs | 835 Views

Zimbabwe Heroes Day, Defence Forces Day prep in high gear

24 Jul 2024 at 11:14hrs | 224 Views

Man abandons pregnant wife who got paralysed on way to meet him

24 Jul 2024 at 11:14hrs | 807 Views

Former Matopo students donate uniforms to the fire victims

24 Jul 2024 at 11:13hrs | 217 Views

Man jumps off car over US$30,000 botched gold deal

24 Jul 2024 at 11:11hrs | 982 Views

Dynamos forced to pay Gwekwerere US$27,000

24 Jul 2024 at 11:10hrs | 506 Views

Khama Billiat continues to soar at home

24 Jul 2024 at 10:48hrs | 2945 Views

US sanctions on Zimbabwe are real, US Bank to close accounts

24 Jul 2024 at 09:57hrs | 14902 Views