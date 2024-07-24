Reckless driver denied bail

News / National

by Staff reporter

Mbare magistrate Ms. Rufaro Panavanhu denied bail to Tinashe Regice Ngandu, who faces charges of reckless driving, failure to stop after a serious accident, and failure to report an accident within 24 hours. Ngandu's car hit another vehicle and injured the driver before he sped off from the accident scene.Ngandu, 31, a resident of Dzivarasekwa Extension, was remanded in custody until August 6 for a potential trial commencement. The State is the complainant in this case.Prosecutor Mr. Joe Chikoto stated that on June 23, around midnight, Ngandu was driving a Honda Stream along High Glen Road with one passenger. Honest Garaiza, 36, was driving a Mercedes Benz on the same road. At the intersection of High Glen Road and Kambuzuma Road, Ngandu's car hit the rear right side of Garaiza's car, causing some scratches but no injuries.Both drivers stopped to discuss the incident, which turned into a disagreement. Ngandu then got back into his vehicle and drove off with his car door open, hitting and knocking down Garaiza. Ngandu's vehicle ran over Garaiza, causing injuries. Garaiza was taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital by well-wishers. The incident was reported to the police, who tracked Ngandu's vehicle through the Central Vehicle Registry.