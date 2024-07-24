Mayhem at mine leaves suspects hospitalised

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Two violent suspected thieves are nursing injuries at Parirenyatwa group of hospitals while their accomplice is currently detained at Bindura prison.

The matter came to light at Bindura magistrates courts yesterday where Enerst Mafuka appeared facing public violence and theft charges.Mufuka is jointly charged with Simon Chikosha and Edwin Chiufombo who are currently admitted at the hospital after violent attacks.The state led by Shiella Kudzai Maribha alleged on July 18 the trio pounced on security guards at Element Joking 8 mine and disarmed them before proceeding to the mine site where they attacked the mine workers who fled in different directions in a bid to save their lives.The trio ransacked the miners' cabins and stole cash , cellphones, clothes and mining equipment.Mine workers regrouped and attacked back by throwing stones there by injuring the two admitted suspects.The matter continues on August 7.