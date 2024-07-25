Phakamile Mabhena Moyo appointed acting Harare Town Clerk

News / National

by Staff reporter

Engineer Phakamile Mabhena Moyo, the Harare City Council's director of water, has been appointed acting Town Clerk following the arrest of Engineer Hosiah Chisango.Chisango was arrested last night by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) in connection with a US$9.2 million street lights scandal, which has also implicated four other council officials: Never Murerwa (62), Jabulani Mukomazi (44), Denford Zhungu (69), and Tawanda Mutenhabundo (29).During the 1927th ordinary council meeting today, Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume announced that Eng Moyo will serve as the acting Town Clerk until Eng Chisango's case, currently before the courts, is resolved."The Town Clerk was arrested, and we have asked Eng Mabhena to be the acting Town Clerk," said Mayor Mafume.