Zimbabwe, SA close to one-stop border

News / National

by Staff reporter

The completion of Zimbabwe's US$300 million Beitbridge Border Post modernisation paves the way for a one-stop border post with South Africa, allowing travellers to clear customs and immigration once. This initiative aims to streamline processes, reduce delays, and improve the flow of goods and people across the border.The modernisation project, completed through a public-private partnership with ZimBorders Consortium, enhances trade facilitation and the ease of doing business in the region. Officials are optimistic that the new border arrangements will attract investment and boost economic activity, benefiting the Sadc region by reducing logistical costs and improving trade efficiency.Beitbridge, a major transit point for north-south trade in Southern Africa, now has facilities designed to support the one-stop system without structural changes. The upgrade included traffic separation with dedicated terminals for freight, buses, light vehicles, and pedestrians. Currently, the border processes up to 1,000 commercial trucks, 1,100 light vehicles, and 200 buses daily.Plans for a one-stop border post have been in the works for over a decade, with both countries aiming to harmonize immigration and customs systems to ease congestion, especially during peak travel times. The success of this project could serve as a model for regional integration and infrastructure collaboration.