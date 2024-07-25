Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mthuli Ncube makes bold measures to anchor ZiG stability

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Government has introduced measures to enhance the stability of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency, promote its use, and provide tax relief to boost consumer spending and production. In the Mid-Term 2024 Fiscal Policy, Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube announced initiatives to improve tax collection and reduce tax evasion.

Since its launch in April, the ZiG has remained stable, and expanding its use is expected to strengthen domestic transactions and macroeconomic stability. This stability aims to foster sustained economic growth, with projections now revised to a 2% expansion for 2024 due to drought and low global mineral prices.

Key measures include mandating local currency payment for presumptive taxes and certain import duties, and requiring government agencies to charge fees in domestic currency. The policy also emphasizes fiscal measures to increase local currency demand, complemented by monetary policies to manage market liquidity.

The government aims to promote financial inclusion and transparency by requiring presumptive taxes in local currency and encouraging small enterprises to use point-of-sale machines and bank accounts linked to the tax authority. Tax cuts up to 80% on presumptive taxes are proposed to boost compliance.

Minister Ncube announced the electronic monitoring of fuel sales starting November 1, 2024, to ensure accurate tax payments. The government will also require duty payments for fuel imports under transit arrangements, with a new system to refund duties at the exit port.

Additionally, companies earning significant foreign currency must pay corporate taxes in both local and foreign currency, while fees for various registrations and licenses will be payable in local currency. The VAT exemption on live animals and certain meats will continue to support the formal market and encourage trading.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe MPs push for stiffer penalties amid explosive AG report

2 mins ago | 0 Views

South Africa's White mediocrity and double standards on education

17 mins ago | 7 Views

Zondo was Ramaphosa's last line of defence

21 mins ago | 32 Views

Man jailed for demanding Mnangagwa's resignation in road blockade

2 hrs ago | 456 Views

Zimbabwe Prisons assures safety of children in jail

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Dynamos chaos continue

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Parly tells 'clueless' Zifa Normalization Committee to resign

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe foreign currency remittances hit US$1,2 billion

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Mthuli Ncube backs down on taxes

2 hrs ago | 382 Views

'Zimbabwe fifth lowest in electoral integrity globally'

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chiwenga to officiate at Investment Forum

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

ZimBorders to read riot act to errant staff

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

'Zinasu president was on the run'

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zanu-PF borehole campaign gimmick exposed

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Lupane sits on sewage time bomb

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe govt scraps VAT on livestock sales

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

NRZ drones expose coal thieves

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe govt commissions Jo'burg e-passports

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe, United Kingdom trade up 67%

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Fresh blitz against illegal forex dealers in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Mnangagwa opens maiden UN gastronomy forum

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe, SA close to one-stop border

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Phakamile Mabhena Moyo appointed acting Harare Town Clerk

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mnangagwa regime knows can't shoot people in front of regional leaders!

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mayhem at mine leaves suspects hospitalised

15 hrs ago | 822 Views

Reckless driver denied bail

19 hrs ago | 941 Views

Mashonisa kills three family members

19 hrs ago | 1999 Views

Mnangagwa fears SADC Summit protests

20 hrs ago | 1830 Views

Coltart wants Zimbabwean political parties to organise like businesses

20 hrs ago | 889 Views

NRZ hits back at Mafume

20 hrs ago | 2207 Views

VID/Police in massive crackdown on Mshikashikas

20 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Anglican bishop acquitted

20 hrs ago | 405 Views

Malaba orders judges to use buses for Nyanga retreat

20 hrs ago | 1798 Views

Finance Ministry blacklists 51 govt suppliers

20 hrs ago | 665 Views

Entertainment Trends in 2024: A Transformative Year

21 hrs ago | 80 Views

Verwoerd's grandson in new parliamentary role thanks to Ramaphosa

23 hrs ago | 661 Views

Dali Mpofu denied work visa to represent Namibia's EFF

23 hrs ago | 4752 Views

'Deal with Phala Phala, not Dr Hlophe'

24 hrs ago | 666 Views

South Africa: Is it the time for unity or is it just the end of the ANC?

25 Jul 2024 at 08:07hrs | 355 Views

SA opposition parties not letting go of Phala Phala

25 Jul 2024 at 07:52hrs | 670 Views

Harare Town Clerk arrested over US$9,2 million tender scandal

25 Jul 2024 at 07:51hrs | 882 Views

Bosso' title hopes suffer

25 Jul 2024 at 07:50hrs | 523 Views

Teachers union slams govt for sacking leader for 'missing work'

25 Jul 2024 at 07:49hrs | 403 Views

Zanu-PF-linked residents fail to grab stands

25 Jul 2024 at 07:48hrs | 463 Views

Trial date set for Timba and his accomplices

25 Jul 2024 at 07:47hrs | 356 Views

Zanu-PF official probed for stealing food aid

25 Jul 2024 at 07:46hrs | 171 Views

MPs want local languages at schools

25 Jul 2024 at 07:44hrs | 279 Views

Mnangagwa calls for cell/village registration to be expedited

25 Jul 2024 at 07:43hrs | 150 Views

Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa gets ZBC board seat

25 Jul 2024 at 07:41hrs | 448 Views