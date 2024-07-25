Mnangagwa opens maiden UN gastronomy forum

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa is set to officially open the inaugural UN Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy for Africa in Victoria Falls, with attendance expected from eight First Ladies and approximately 10,000 locals. Both President Mnangagwa and First Lady Dr. Auxillia Mnangagwa will be honored by UN Tourism for their efforts in promoting gastronomy tourism.Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi confirmed the arrival of First Ladies from Angola and Serbia and noted that other First Ladies will be represented. Fifteen ministers will be arriving from Zambia, and three will land at Victoria Falls International Airport.The event, held at Elephant Hills Resort, emphasizes product diversification and traditional foods as tourism attractions. Delegates, including tourism ministers and industry representatives, are arriving and setting up stands.Minister Rwodzi highlighted the smooth coordination between Zambia and Zimbabwe for the event. About 10,000 people will attend the opening, with 70 buses allocated to transport attendees from Matabeleland North. The conference is oversubscribed, with around 450 delegates participating.The forum positions Victoria Falls as a leader in gastronomy tourism and showcases Zimbabwe's cultural and culinary heritage, bolstered by the First Lady's advocacy through initiatives like the National Traditional Cookout Competition.