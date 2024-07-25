Zimbabwe govt commissions Jo'burg e-passports

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe has commissioned a newly refurbished building in Johannesburg, South Africa, to process e-passports for its citizens, with plans for additional centers in Cape Town and London.This initiative follows President Mnangagwa's directive to make e-passports accessible to all Zimbabweans, regardless of their location.The official opening was attended by several Zimbabwean ministers and the country's Ambassador to South Africa, David Hamadziripi, along with South Africa's International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Ronald Lamola.Ambassador Shava highlighted that President Mnangagwa's Vision 2030 aims to create an inclusive, prosperous society, extending beyond Zimbabwe's borders. This vision is part of the country's foreign policy of engagement and re-engagement.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade prioritizes fostering international friendships, economic diplomacy, and the welfare of the Zimbabwean diaspora.Ambassador Shava emphasized the government's commitment to improving and modernizing public infrastructure, including diplomatic properties abroad, to reflect a new, prosperous, and empowered Zimbabwe.