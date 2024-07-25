NRZ drones expose coal thieves

News / National

by Staff reporter

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has seen positive results from its investment in drones, leading to the arrest of four women for extracting coal along train tracks.NRZ security personnel used a drone to spot the women in Msasa, Harare, where they were picking coal ash and vandalizing the railway line, a serious offence under Zimbabwean law.The women, Ethel Jonas, Priscilla Mazvarirahafa, Aruna Chimedza, and Tatenda Mashingaidze, were each sentenced to five years in jail after pleading guilty at the Harare Magistrates Courts.The theft and vandalism of railway infrastructure have posed significant threats to economic viability, human lives, and commercial cargo movement due to train derailments.To combat this, the NRZ has strengthened its loss control unit with increased human resources and advanced crime detection equipment, including drones.