Lupane sits on sewage time bomb

by Staff reporter

Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe has attributed the delay in constructing a modern sewage reticulation plant in Lupane to the late release of funds by the Treasury.Lupane, the provincial capital of Matabeleland North, has long relied on septic tanks due to the absence of a conventional sewage system. Garwe explained that despite completing all necessary surveys and designs, inadequate funding has stalled the project's progress.The Lupane Local Board had procured materials to start the project, but financial constraints have prevented its advancement. Garwe noted that while budgetary provisions were made, the local authority has never received the full allocation needed, leading to repeated project rollovers.In response to concerns about the outdated sewer system, which poses health risks, Garwe reiterated that funding issues have been a significant barrier. The project is crucial for modernizing Lupane and reducing health hazards associated with the current system.Additionally, Energy Minister Edgar Moyo addressed questions about Lupane's electrification. He confirmed that the town is connected through the Gwayi 33kV feeder from Hwange, with ongoing line construction for low-density residential areas.Plans include a 33/11kV substation by 2026 and a 132/33kV substation by 2030 to support future growth. Currently, 34 of Lupane's 141 schools are fully electrified, with further powerline construction underway.