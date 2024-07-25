'Zinasu president was on the run'

News / National

by Staff reporter

An investigating officer revealed in court that Emmanuel Sitima, president of the Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu), had been evading arrest for nearly a month. Sitima, who is 25, was apprehended on Wednesday after police were alerted to violent clashes at the Zesa Training Centre in Harare, where students were reportedly gathered.Sitima faces a charge of criminal nuisance. Harare Magistrate Dennis Mangosi granted him US$100 bail and scheduled his next court appearance for July 31 for routine remand.Investigating officer Fadzai Chafa testified that Sitima had been on the run since June, with multiple unsuccessful attempts to locate him. Chafa also presented video evidence showing Sitima engaging in disruptive behavior, including chanting slogans and using abusive language outside the Harare Magistrates' Court.Prosecutor Thomas Chanakira explained that Sitima, along with supporters of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), demonstrated outside the court on June 27. They protested after the party's secretary for presidential affairs, Jameson Timba, and 78 other activists were denied bail. Sitima and his associates resisted police orders to disperse, which resulted in several arrests while Sitima managed to escape.