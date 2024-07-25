ZimBorders to read riot act to errant staff

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZimBorders, the company managing Zimbabwe's first commercialized border post at Beitbridge, has vowed to address issues of employee misconduct following complaints of client mistreatment and negligence.CEO Francois Diedrechsen emphasized the need for the company to perform optimally to recover the significant investment made in upgrading the US$300 million Beitbridge Border Post, which is crucial for regional trade and traffic flow.Diedrechsen assured that ZimBorders employees must adhere to high standards of customer service while interacting with various stakeholders, including bus and truck drivers, passengers, and border officials. He acknowledged past problems, such as difficulties with accepting damaged currency, but was not fully aware of ongoing issues affecting operations.To address these problems, Diedrechsen promised to enhance staff training on customer care and ensure that all employees understand the importance of professional conduct. Complaints have included staff refusing to provide change, which has led to delays in traffic movement.