Chiwenga to officiate at Investment Forum

by Staff reporter
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce is preparing to host the Investment Forum next Monday, attracting key stakeholders and policymakers from across Africa. The forum, held in collaboration with the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries, the SADC Secretariat, and the SADC Business Council, will coincide with the 7th Annual SADC Industrialisation Week.

Under the theme "Promoting Innovation to Unlock Opportunities for Sustainable Economic Growth and Development towards an Industrialised SADC," the forum aims to unite investment promotion agencies, industrial development corporations, and sovereign wealth funds from SADC member countries. Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga will open the forum, which is expected to draw over 1,800 delegates, including foreign investors and key business representatives from outside the SADC region.

Notable participants include investment agencies from across SADC, the Rwanda Development Board, and delegations from Turkey, China, Egypt, Algeria, and Ghana. The forum has also secured sponsorship from regional institutions like the African Development Bank and Afreximbank, with local companies such as Innscor Africa and Econet Wireless Zimbabwe also supporting the event.

Speakers will include prominent figures such as Fatou Haidara from UNIDO and Gainmore Zanamwe from Afreximbank. The forum will explore potential collaborations and partnerships, with discussions focusing on regional and global investment opportunities.

